Giants Claim CB Christian Holmes Off Waivers From Commanders

The New York Giants have claimed CB Christian Holmes off the waiver wire from the Commanders, per the NFL transaction wire.

To make room on the roster, the Giants waived RB Jashaun Corbin with an injury designation.

Holmes, 26, transferred from Missouri to Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 in his final season. He was drafted by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,753 million rookie contract that included a $93,880 signing bonus when he was waived.

In 2023, Holmes appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded eight total tackles and one pass deflection.