Giants Confirm WR Sterling Shepard Tore His ACL

Giants HC Brian Daboll confirmed on Tuesday morning that WR Sterling Shepard tore his ACL last night, per Pat Leonard.
It’s a big blow to New York’s offense, as Shepard was their most reliable receiver and they don’t have a lot of depth behind him.
He was coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season as well. Expect the Giants to put him on injured reserve for the second straight season.
Shepard, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.
Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that makes him a free agent in 2023.
In 2022, Shepard has appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 13 passes for 154 yards receiving and one touchdown.
