Giants Designate K Graham Gano To Return Among Other Moves

The Giants have designated K Graham Gano to return from injured reserve, the team announced.

He has a three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

New York also promoted DB Art Green from the practice squad to active roster and signed P Matt Haack and C Bryan Hudson to the practice squad.

Gano, 37, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants, remaining with the team since the 2020 season.

In 2024, Gano has appeared in two games for the Giants and made both of his field goal attempts, attempting no extra points.