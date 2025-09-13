Giants Elevate Two Players For Week 2

Per Dan Salomone, the Giants have elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and DL Elijah Garcia for Week 2.

Bozeman, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the season before catching on with the Bears this past offseason.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and wound up on the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2024, Bozeman appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three tackles.