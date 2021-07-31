Giants Expected To Host C Austin Reiter On A Visit

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that free agent C Austin Reiter is expected to visit with the Giants in the coming days.

Reiter has recently met with the Bengals and Texans, so there appears to be a decent market for his services.

Back in March, the Chiefs reportedly made an offer to re-sign Reiter but a deal was never finalized. (NFLTR)

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.