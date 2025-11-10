Giants GM Joe Schoen Not On Hot Seat Internally, Will Lead HC Search

In their formal announcement regarding the firing of HC Brian Daboll, Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said GM Joe Schoen will remain in his position and lead the search for a new head coach.

“We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development,” said Mara. “Unfortunately, the results over the past three years have not been what any of us want. We take full responsibility for those results and look forward to the kind of success our fans expect.”

“These are difficult decisions, and John and I do not take them lightly,” said Tisch, “but we feel like this is the right thing to do at this time and will allow us to move forward.”

Schoen had come under significant fire along with Daboll given the Giants’ struggles the past three seasons, and because the two were seemingly hired as a package deal from the Bills back in 2022.

However, there has been a divergence when it comes to the internal opinion of the two. Connor Hughes reported today that he didn’t get the sense Schoen’s seat was particularly hot and that the GM was still held in high regard internally.

Ralph Vacchiano added that Schoen was a lot safer than people outside the building might think, and that he didn’t sense much of an appetite in New York for a GM change as well.

Citing sources, Vacchiano says Giants ownership believes Schoen has significantly upgraded the organization with better talent, a better financial situation and a more modern approach compared to his predecessor, Dave Gettleman.

Now he’ll get the chance to start over with a new head coach, one who wants to work under Schoen and coach first-round QB Jaxson Dart.

Schoen, 46, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 20-40-1 (.336 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on Schoen and the Giants as the news is available.