Giants Have Had Conversations With Teams About WR Jalin Hyatt & OL Evan Neal

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants have talked to teams in the last few weeks regarding the availability of WR Jalin Hyatt and OL Evan Neal.

Raanan also mentions the Giants have had conversations with teams about adding a receiver.

Josina Anderson adds the Raiders are among the teams that have spoken with the Giants about Neal more than a week ago.

Hyatt, 24, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-SEC selection. The Giants traded up to select him in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick.

Hyatt is in the third year of his four-year, $5,625,314 rookie contract that includes a $1,091,137 signing bonus.

In 2025, Hyatt has appeared in six games for the Giants and caught three passes for 17 yards. He has also returned four kicks for 111 yards.

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.

