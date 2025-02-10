Giants Hiring Chad Hall As Assistant QB Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are hiring former Bills and Jaguars WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant QB coach.

He is now reunited with former Bills colleagues HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

Hall, 38, played five years in the NFL as a receiver for the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, and Jaguars. He took his first coaching job with the Bills as an offensive assistant back in 2017.

The Bills later promoted Hall to WRs coach in 2019 and he later took the same role with Jacksonville in 2023.

For his career, Hall appeared in 24 games and caught 16 passes for 155 yards receiving and two touchdowns.