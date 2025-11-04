Giants Hosted Five Players For Workouts

The New York Giants worked out TE J.J. Galbreath, LB Jayden McDonald, TE Nick Muse, TE Cole Turner, and DL Laekin Vakalahi, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Muse, 26, signed with the Vikings in 2022 out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He’s spent the last three seasons back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

He was waived on his birthday when Minnesota picked up QB Daniel Jones but was brought back to the practice squad soon after. He caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad in February but wasn’t re-signed. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad in October, but released him after a few weeks.

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.