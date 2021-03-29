Giants Hosting DT Danny Shelton For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are hosting DT Danny Shelton for a visit.

Shelton was released after just a year with the Lions but he has some familiarity in a similar defensive scheme to what New York runs.

Shelton, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Washington by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.

New England declined his fifth-year option and Shelton played out the final year of his four-year $11.703 million rookie contract that included a $6.771 million signing bonus. The Patriots ultimately ended up bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season.

In 2020, Shelton appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 37 tackles, one sack and one pass defense.