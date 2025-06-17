Giants Hosting Four Tryouts At Mandatory Minicamp Including S K’Von Wallace

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants are hosting four tryout players at mandatory minicamp this week.

The tryout players include the following:

Wallace, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off of waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

The Seahawks signed Wallace as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, recording 15 total tackles and a forced fumble.