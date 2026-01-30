Giants Interviewing Colts’ Alex Tanney Today, Jim Bob Cooter Sunday For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are interviewing Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney on Friday and Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter on Sunday for their OC role on HC John Harbaugh’s staff.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Giants’ OC opening:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Browns) Ravens assistant HC/RB coach Willie Taggart (Requested) Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince (Requested) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Scheduled) Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney (Requested)

Tanney, 36, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2012. From there, he had brief stints with the Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills and Colts before being signed to the Titans’ active roster at end of the 2015 season.

Tanney spent time on the Titans’ practice squad before eventually being called up. However, the Titans elected to cut him loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Giants.

Tanney re-signed in New York and just returned to the team on a futures contract for the 2021 season.

After retiring in 2020, Tanney took his first coaching job with the Eagles as an offensive quality control coach. He was eventually promoted to QBs coach for the 2023 season.

Tanney was then hired by the Colts as their pass game coordinator ahead of the 2024 season, where he has remained since.

Cooter, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He had brief stints with the Chiefs and Broncos before the Lions hired him as their QBs coach in 2014.

Detroit promoted Cooter to offensive coordinator during the 2015 season and he remained in the role until becoming the Jets’ running backs coach in 2019. He parted ways with New York in 2020 and eventually took the passing game coordinator role with the Jaguars.

Cooter was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Colts back in 2023, marking his second stint with the team.

In 2025, the Colts’ offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards, and No. 20 in passing yards with Cooter as their offensive coordinator.