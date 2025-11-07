Giants Officially Rule Out Six Players From Week 10

The New York Giants officially ruled out six players from Week 10 against the Bears, including CB Paulson Adebo (Knee), WR Beaux Collins (Neck), K Graham Gano (Neck), DL Chauncey Golston (Neck), LB Darius Muasau (Ankle), and C John Michael Schmitz (Shin), per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

New York also listed OLB Victor Dimukeje (Shoulder) as doubtful, while OT Jermaine Eluemunor (Pec) and S Jevón Holland (Knee) are questionable.

Adebo has now missed the last three games with his knee injury.

With Gano out, Younghoe Koo will be set to start at kicker.

Adebo, 26, was a two-year starter at Stanford and was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

He then signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants.

In 2025, Adebo has appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and four pass defenses.