Giants Officially Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Giants officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.
- Elon RB Rushawn Baker
- Gardner-Webb WR Jordan Bly
- Louisiana WR Dalen Cambre
- Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins
- Wisconsin DB Ronald Delancy III
- Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton
- Oklahoma OLB Trace Ford
- South Carolina CB O’Donnell Fortune
- Idaho S Tommy McCormick
- Michigan S Makari Paige
- Oregon State TE Jermaine Terry
- Ole Miss WR Juice Wells
- Youngstown State G Jaison Williams
Felton, 24, started his college career at Norfolk State where he was second-team All-MEAC in 2022. He transferred to Virginia Tech the following season and started two years for the Hokies.
During his two years at Virginia Tech, Felton started all 25 games and caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!