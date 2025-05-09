Giants Officially Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Giants officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The full list includes:

Felton, 24, started his college career at Norfolk State where he was second-team All-MEAC in 2022. He transferred to Virginia Tech the following season and started two years for the Hokies.

During his two years at Virginia Tech, Felton started all 25 games and caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.