Giants Place S Xavier McKinney On NFI List, DL Nicholas Williams On IR

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve placed S Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list and added DL Nicholas Williams to injured reserve.
McKinney announced earlier in the day that he will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a hand injury while riding ATVs in Cabo during the bye.
“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.
McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that includes a $3,662,581 signing bonus.
In 2022, McKinney has appeared in eight games for the Giants and recorded 38 tackles, a forced fumble, a sack and four pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!