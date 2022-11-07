Giants Place S Xavier McKinney On NFI List, DL Nicholas Williams On IR

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve placed S Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list and added DL Nicholas Williams to injured reserve.

McKinney announced earlier in the day that he will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a hand injury while riding ATVs in Cabo during the bye.

“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that includes a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

In 2022, McKinney has appeared in eight games for the Giants and recorded 38 tackles, a forced fumble, a sack and four pass defenses.