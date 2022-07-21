Giants Place TE Daniel Bellinger On PUP List

The New York Giants announced they have placed fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list to start training camp.

Roster Update: TE Daniel Bellinger (quad) has been declared Physically Unable to Perform. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 21, 2022

Bellinger still counts toward the 90-man roster and is eligible to be activated at any time.

He’s dealing with a quad injury.

Bellinger, 21, is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, and was invited to attend the Senior Bowl following his career at San Diego State, where he caught the eye of NFL scouts.

He was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round with the No. 112 overall pick and signed a four-year, $4,453,104 rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $793,104.

During his four years with the Aztecs, Bellinger appeared in 31 games and caught 68 passes for 771 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.