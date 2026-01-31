Giants Promoting Chad Hall To WR Coach

Per Matt Zenitz, the Giants are expected to promote assistant QB coach Chad Hall to WR coach on the staff of new HC John Harbaugh.

Hall, 39, played five years in the NFL as a receiver for the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, and Jaguars. He took his first coaching job with the Bills as an offensive assistant back in 2017.

The Bills later promoted Hall to WRs coach in 2019, and he later took the same role with Jacksonville in 2023.

Hall had a pre-existing relationship with former Giants HC Brian Daboll and current GM Joe Schoen from their time together on the Buffalo staff, which led to his hiring as an assistant QB coach back in 2025.

For his career, Hall appeared in 24 games and caught 16 passes for 155 yards receiving and two touchdowns.