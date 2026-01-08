Giants Request HC Interview With Broncos Assistant HC Darren Rizzi

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants requested an interview with Broncos assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their HC opening.

Here’s a current look at candidates for the Giants’ HC vacancy, found in our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Completed)

(Completed) Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka (Completed)

(Completed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Completed)

(Completed) Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB coach Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Rizzi, 55, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

Rizzi was hired as the Broncos special teams coordinator and assistant head coach to Sean Payton for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.