Giants Request OC Interview With Colts Pass Game Coordinator Alex Tanney

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Giants have requested an interview with Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney for their OC role on HC John Harbaugh’s staff.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Giants’ OC opening:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Browns) Ravens assistant HC/RB coach Willie Taggart (Requested) Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince (Requested) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Scheduled) Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney (Requested)

Tanney, 36, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2012. From there, he had brief stints with the Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills and Colts before being signed to the Titans’ active roster at end of the 2015 season.

Tanney spent time on the Titans’ practice squad before eventually being called up. However, the Titans elected to cut him loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Giants.

Tanney re-signed in New York and just returned to the team on a futures contract for the 2021 season.

After retiring in 2020, Tanney took his first coaching job with the Eagles as an offensive quality control coach. He was eventually promoted to QBs coach for the 2023 season.

Tanney was then hired by the Colts as their pass game coordinator ahead of the 2024 season, where he has remained since.