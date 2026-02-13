Giants Retaining OLBs Coach Charlie Bullen

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants and new HC John Harbaugh are retaining Charlie Bullen, who had drawn interest from teams such as the Browns for their defensive coordinator job.

According to Garafolo, Bullen will add run-game coordinator to his current title.

Bullen should once again be a defensive coordinator candidate in 2027.

Bullen, 41, began his career as an assistant at Iowa in 2007 before joining the Dolphins in the same role in 2012.

In 2019, Bullen moved on to the Cardinals and was promoted to OLB coach the following year.

He had a brief stop at Illinois in 2023 before being hired by the Giants as their OLB coach in 2024. Bullen was promoted to interim DC of the Giants in November when the team opted to fire Shane Bowen.