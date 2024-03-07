Giants S Xavier McKinney Had Extension Talks, Hopes To Reach Agreement

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Giants S Xavier McKinney said he’s had contract talks with New York and is hopeful to re-sign with the organization.

“We’ve had talks, trying to figure something out,” McKinney said. “I’m just pretty much being as open as I can. I’ve expressed it as much as I can that I wanted to be back, but ultimately it’s not all up to me. We have to come to a mutual agreement. Hopefully, we can get something done, but I know it’s business.”

Earlier this week, the Giants decided against using the transition tag on McKinney which would’ve cost them $13.8 million and give the team the right of first refusal for any offer McKinney receives.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Alabama. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that included a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, McKinney appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 116 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, three interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.