Giants Scheduled Formal Combine Interviews With Top QB Prospects, Will Also Host Them On Official Visits

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants plan to schedule formal combine interviews with top quarterback prospects, including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Raanan adds the Giants will also schedule official visits with the top quarterbacks, including Ward and Sanders.

Per Raanan, multiple league insiders are convinced the Giants could look to draft Sanders, with Tommy DeVito currently being their only returning quarterback in 2025.

Veteran QB Jameis Winston said he would be interested in coming to New York and Ranaan reports the Giants at least inquired about Stafford’s availability last season around the trade deadline.

Stafford could wind up being available for trade from the Rams, but in the meantime, the Giants will meet with draft prospects for interviews and host them on formal visits as well. This could include Jaxon Dart of Ole Miss, Will Howard of Ohio State, and Jalen Milroe of Alabama.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns, and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We will have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.