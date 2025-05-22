Giants Sign First-Round DE Abdul Carter

The New York Giants have signed first-round DE Abdul Carter to a rookie contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carter is the fourth Giants’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal. The following is an update on their 2025 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Signed 1 25 Jaxson Dart QB 3 65 Darius Alexander DT 4 105 Cam Skattebo RB 5 154 Marcus Mbow OL Signed 7 219 Thomas Fidone II TE Signed 7 246 Korie Black CB Signed

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

The Giants used the No. 3 overall pick in round one on Carter. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $45,179,746 contract that includes a $29,497,994 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five forced fumbles.