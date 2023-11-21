Giants Sign OLB Benton Whitley Off Vikings PS, Cut RB Hassan Hall

The New York Giants signed OLB Benton Whitley from the Vikings practice squad to their active roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

New York also cut RB Hassan Hall from the practice squad.

This is the third time Whitley has been signed off a practice squad, as Minnesota got him from the Chiefs who got him from the Rams.

The Giants will need to keep Whitley on the roster for a minimum of three weeks after signing him away from the Vikings.

Whitley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Holy Cross following the 2022 NFL Draft. He later signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

However, the Rams opted to waive Whitley coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. The Chiefs signed him to their active roster a few weeks later, only to later waive him and re-sign him to their practice squad.

The Vikings later signed Whitley to their active roster, later waiving him and adding him back to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal with Minnesota in 2023 and was signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Holy Cross, Whitley appeared in 42 games and recorded 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of five seasons.