Giants Sign WR Alex Bachman To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Giants announced they have signed WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad. 

New York’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. TE Chris Myarick
  5. QB Brian Lewerke
  6. LB Trent Harris
  7. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  8. DB Jarren Williams
  9. LB Omari Cobb
  10. OT Isaiah Wilson
  11. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  12. T Devery Hamilton
  13. T Derrick Kelly
  14. LB Benardrick McKinney
  15. TE Jake Hausmann
  16. WR David Sills
  17. WR Alex Bachman

Bachman, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams.

However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement. 

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. Bachman returned to New York on a futures deal for 2021 but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason. 

During his four-year college career at Wake Forest, Bachman caught 83 passes for 1,162 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over the course of 32 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply