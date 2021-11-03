Giants Sign WR Alex Bachman To Practice Squad

The Giants announced they have signed WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DE Niko Lalos DT David Moa RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) TE Chris Myarick QB Brian Lewerke LB Trent Harris C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured) DB Jarren Williams LB Omari Cobb OT Isaiah Wilson DB Ka’dar Hollman T Devery Hamilton T Derrick Kelly LB Benardrick McKinney TE Jake Hausmann WR David Sills WR Alex Bachman

Bachman, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams.

However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. Bachman returned to New York on a futures deal for 2021 but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career at Wake Forest, Bachman caught 83 passes for 1,162 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over the course of 32 games.