Giants Sign WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Add LB Curtis Bolton To PS

The New York Giants officially signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a contract on Monday and re-signed LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad.

Smith-Marsette, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed Smith-Marsette to a futures contract in February of 2023 before trading him to Carolina. He returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal this offseason before being waived at the start of the regular season.

In 2023, Smith-Marsette appeared in 17 games and recorded eight catches for 51 yards, while also rushing eight times for 74 yards and a touchdown.