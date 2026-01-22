Giants Signed LB DeMarvin Leal To Futures Deal

The New York Giants signed LB DeMarvin Leal to a futures contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Leal, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. He re-signed to the practice squad and was promoted in September.

In 2025, Leal appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two tackles.