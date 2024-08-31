Giants Signing CB Adoree’ Jackson, Releasing FB Jakob Johnson

The Giants officially announced the signing of CB Adoree’ Jackson on Saturday and have released FB Jakob Johnson in a corresponding move.

Jackson was one of the best available free agents at this point in the year.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

He was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him. He landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

After playing out that contract, Jackson was again testing the market as an unrestricted free agent and is now re-signing with the Giants ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 63 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception which he returned 76 yards for a touchdown, and eight pass deflections.