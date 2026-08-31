Giants Targeting Center Before Regular Season?

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the center position is one the Giants are thought to be targeting for Week 1.

The Giants cut veteran C Lucas Patrick and kept Bryan Hudson as the backup. For now, the starter is set to be John Michael Schmitz, but Dunleavy says the Giants might have “an eye out for a potential challenger” to his starting role.

Schmitz, 26, was a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten in 2022. The Giants used the No. 57 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,373,334 rookie contract that includes a $1,635,152 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $4,332,788 in 2026.

In 2025, Schmitz appeared in 13 games and made 13 starts at center for the Giants.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ plans at center as the news becomes available.