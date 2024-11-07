Giants Waive K Greg Joseph From IR

The New York Giants have waived K Greg Joseph from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

Joseph had been filling in for Giants K Graham Gano, but went down himself two weeks ago. With Gano nearing a return, Joseph wasn’t needed anymore.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Vikings signed him in February 2021. He returned as a restricted free agent in 2022 and signed another one-year deal in 2023.

Joseph then signed on with the Packers to compete for their starting job this offseason before being released a few weeks ago. He then caught on to the Lions’ practice squad but was signed off their practice squad to the Giants’ active roster.

In 2024, Joseph appeared in six games for the Giants and converted 13 of 16 field goal attempts (81.3 percent) and all six extra points.