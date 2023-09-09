Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants worked out four players On Friday.

The following is a full list of players the team worked out:

S Nico Bolden OT Yodny Cajuste RB Tyler Goodson RB Ellis Merriweather

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster. The Patriots initially tendered him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.743 million.

However, New England cut him in May. He caught on with the Jets back in May but was waived from injured reserve.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.