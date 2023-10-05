Giants Worked Out OT Jamarco Jones

According to Field Yates, the Giants brought in OT Jamarco Jones for a workout on Thursday.

Jones, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Titans in 2022. However, he spent nearly the whole season on injured reserve. Tennessee cut him loose in August.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 36 games with seven starts over three years, all with the Seahawks.