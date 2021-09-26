Giants WR Darius Slayton Out With Hamstring Injury

According to Dan Salomone, the Giants have ruled out WR Darius Slayton with a hamstring injury.

Slayton, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

In 2021, Slayton has appeared in three games for the Giants and caught six passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Slayton as it becomes available.