Jaguars Add International OL Kilian Zierer To Practice Squad

Logan Ulrich
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Kilian Zierer to the practice squad. 

He is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and has an exemption to not count against the 16-player practice squad limit. 

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Chandler Brayboy
  2. OL Jerome Carvin
  3. LB Branson Combs
  4. TE Patrick Herbert
  5. RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
  6. OL Ricky Lee
  7. CB Keni-H Lovely
  8. DB Jabbar Muhammad
  9. DL Keivie Rose
  10. DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
  11. OL Sal Wormley
  12.  DL Matt Dickerson
  13. WR Austin Trammell
  14. QB Carter Bradley
  15. WR Tim Jones
  16. WR Qadir Ismail
  17. OL Kilian Zierer (international)

Zierer, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2024. He was born in Munich, Germany.

He spent the year on Houston’s practice squad before stints with the Browns, Falcons and 49ers. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

During his college career, Zierer appeared in 12 games for Auburn. 

