Jaguars Add International OL Kilian Zierer To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Kilian Zierer to the practice squad.

He is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and has an exemption to not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

WR Chandler Brayboy OL Jerome Carvin LB Branson Combs TE Patrick Herbert RB Ja’Quinden Jackson OL Ricky Lee CB Keni-H Lovely DB Jabbar Muhammad DL Keivie Rose DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig OL Sal Wormley DL Matt Dickerson WR Austin Trammell QB Carter Bradley WR Tim Jones WR Qadir Ismail OL Kilian Zierer (international)

Zierer, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2024. He was born in Munich, Germany.

He spent the year on Houston’s practice squad before stints with the Browns, Falcons and 49ers.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Zierer appeared in 12 games for Auburn.