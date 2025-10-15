Jaguars Add International OL Kilian Zierer To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Kilian Zierer to the practice squad.
He is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and has an exemption to not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Chandler Brayboy
- OL Jerome Carvin
- LB Branson Combs
- TE Patrick Herbert
- RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
- OL Ricky Lee
- CB Keni-H Lovely
- DB Jabbar Muhammad
- DL Keivie Rose
- DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
- OL Sal Wormley
- DL Matt Dickerson
- WR Austin Trammell
- QB Carter Bradley
- WR Tim Jones
- WR Qadir Ismail
- OL Kilian Zierer (international)
Zierer, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2024. He was born in Munich, Germany.
He spent the year on Houston’s practice squad before stints with the Browns, Falcons and 49ers.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
During his college career, Zierer appeared in 12 games for Auburn.
