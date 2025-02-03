Jaguars Also Requested To Speak With Ian Cunningham & Brandon Brown For Their GM Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars have also requested to speak with Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown for their general manager position, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Jaguars have now requested to speak with five candidates on Monday for their general manager job.

Cunningham interviewed for the Titans’ general manager job this offseason.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.

Brown, 35, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.