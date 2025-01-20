Jaguars Also Scheduling Second Interviews With Liam Coen & Patrick Graham

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are also bringing in Buccaneers OC Liam Coen and Raiders DC Patrick Graham for second interviews regarding their head-coaching job.

This comes shortly after the news that Robert Saleh is getting a second interview for the Jaguars’ vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jaguars’ job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken ( Interviewed )

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Graham, 45, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.

In 2024, the Raiders’ defense ranked No. 15 in fewest yards allowed, No. 25 in fewest points allowed, No. 13 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.