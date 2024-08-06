Jaguars Announce Four Moves

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have signed S Adrian Amos and DT Jonathan Marshall.

In corresponding moves, the team waived DT Adam Gotsis and waived-injured CB Gregory Junior.

Amos recently had a free agent visit with the team and is now looking to bolster the depth in the secondary for Jacksonville.

Amos, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

He played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June of last year. However, he was later released during the season and would go on to finish out the year with the Texans.

In 2023, Amos appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Texans, recording 28 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.

