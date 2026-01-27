Jaguars Announce They’re Retaining DC Anthony Campanile Along With OC Grant Udinski

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that both DC Anthony Campanile and OC Grant Udinski will return to the team in 2026.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile will remain with the team for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/7NxSQFNF7Q — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 27, 2026

Both had serious interest in other head coaching vacancies. Campanile was a finalist for the Cardinals’ coaching vacancy, while Udinski was targeted by multiple teams before agreeing to a new deal.

This is a win for the Jaguars to keep coaching continuity and try and build on the success of this past season in 2026.

Campanile, 43, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator. The Jaguars then hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2025.

In 2025, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 8 in scoring and No. 11 in total defense, including No. 1 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. The Vikings hired him as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.