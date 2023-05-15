Jaguars Announce Three Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed WR Jacob Harris and S Latavious Brini to the roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed S Latavious Brini and WR Jacob Harris, the team announced today. Additionally, the team waived DL Jayson Ademilola. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) May 15, 2023

Jacksonville also waived UDFA DL Jayson Ademilola.

Harris, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

He was placed on injured reserve in December of 2022 and was eventually let go by Los Angeles.

In 2022, Harris appeared in one game for the Rams and caught one pass for six yards receiving.