Jaguars Announce Two PS Transactions

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed LB Anthony Pittman to the practice squad and cut S Andre Chachere in a corresponding move. 

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. TE Shawn Bowman
  2. CB Christian Braswell
  3. WR Joshua Cephus
  4. DE D.J. Coleman
  5. WR Elijah Cooks
  6. DE Joe Gaziano
  7. OL Steven Jones
  8. LB Tanner Muse
  9. WR Austin Trammell
  10. OL Blake Hance
  11. S Matthew Jackson
  12. WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International)
  13. QB John Rhys Plumlee
  14. DB Zech McPhearson
  15. RB Jake Funk
  16. CB Tyler Hall
  17. LB Anthony Pittman

Pittman, 27, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Pittman returned on a futures deal in 2021 and signed an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and 2023. He signed on with the Commanders as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023, Pittman appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded four tackles. 

