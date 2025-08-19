Jaguars Announced Four Moves Including Signing RB Kevin Harris

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Tuesday they have signed OL Jerome Carvin and RB Kevin Harris.

We have signed OL Jerome Carvin and RB Kevin Harris and waived WR Darius Lassiter & DL Eli Mostaert.@Shift4 | #DUUUVALhttps://t.co/eJyQzx4FQl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 19, 2025

To make room on the roster, the team waived WR Darius Lassiter & DL Eli Mostaert.

Harris, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He signed a four-year $3.9 million rookie contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with New England’s practice squad.

He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for two seasons but was not brought back in 2024.

In 2023, Harris appeared in four games for the Patriots and rushed 16 times for 65 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches on three targets for 58 yards.