Jaguars Announced Pair Of Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed CB Keni-H Lovely to the roster while placing CB Zech McPhearson on injured reserve.

McPhearson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie contract with Philadelphia following the draft.

He was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles ahead of the 2023 season and missed the year. He was let go during roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Jaguars, spending the 2024 season on the practice squad.

The Jaguars re-signed McPhearson to a futures deal for the 2025 season.

In 2022, McPhearson appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, one sack, and a pass defense.