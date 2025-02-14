Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an interview with Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager job.

We have completed an interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan for our General Manager position. pic.twitter.com/PP7XwoAq0v — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 14, 2025

Here’s an updated list of Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Sullivan has drawn a lot of interest this offseason. He was a finalist for the Titans’ GM job and also interviewed with the Jets and Raiders.

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.