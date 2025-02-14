Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an interview with Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager job. 

Here’s an updated list of Jacksonville’s GM search:

  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)
  • Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)
  • Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Interviewed)
  • Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)
  • Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)
  • Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interviewed)
  • Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)
  • Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)
  • Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Sullivan has drawn a lot of interest this offseason. He was a finalist for the Titans’ GM job and also interviewed with the Jets and Raiders. 

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022. 

