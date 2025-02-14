Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an interview with Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager job.
We have completed an interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan for our General Manager position. pic.twitter.com/PP7XwoAq0v
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 14, 2025
Here’s an updated list of Jacksonville’s GM search:
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)
- Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)
- Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Interviewed)
- Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)
- Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)
- Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interviewed)
- Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)
- Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)
- Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)
Sullivan has drawn a lot of interest this offseason. He was a finalist for the Titans’ GM job and also interviewed with the Jets and Raiders.
Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.
The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.
