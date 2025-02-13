Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed an interview with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown for their GM opening.

Here’s an update on the Jaguars’ GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

(Requested) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Requested)

Brown, 35, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.