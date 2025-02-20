Jaguars Complete Second Interview With Packers’ Jon-Eric Sullivan

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed a second, in-person interview for their GM vacancy with Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jacksonville’s looking to finish up its second round of interviews today and be ready to make a decision on the next GM going into the weekend before the NFL Scouting Combine starts next week. 

Here are the five finalists: 

  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham 
  • Rams director of scouting James Gladstone 
  • 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams 
  • Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan 
  • Jaguars Interim GM Ethan Waugh 

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022. 

