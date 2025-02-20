Jaguars Complete Second Interview With Packers’ Jon-Eric Sullivan

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed a second, in-person interview for their GM vacancy with Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

We have completed an in-person interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan for our General Manager position. pic.twitter.com/U7iPGSAJlH — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 20, 2025

Jacksonville’s looking to finish up its second round of interviews today and be ready to make a decision on the next GM going into the weekend before the NFL Scouting Combine starts next week.

Here are the five finalists:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jaguars Interim GM Ethan Waugh

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.