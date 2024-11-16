Jaguars Elevate Two Players Including WR Velus Jones Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have elevated WR Velus Jones Jr. and LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one reception for eight yards and two rushing attempts for 11 yards.