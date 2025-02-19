Jaguars Expected To Be Active On Defense In Free Agency

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Jaguars are expected to be active on defense in free agency this offseason.

Wolfe notes that the team hired a new DC in Anthony Campanile and will want to add pieces to fit his scheme, including possibly looking at S Jevon Holland.

Last month, Holland was asked if he wanted to return to the Dolphins and said: “I do.”

However, Holland recently explained on the “Breakin’ House Rules” podcast he’s open to all options this offseason.

“I’m also open to the possibility of being somewhere else. I wouldn’t hate the idea of coming back. I wouldn’t hate the idea of leaving,” Holland said, via the Palm Beach Post.

Holland, 24, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

We will have more on Holland and the Jaguars as it becomes available.