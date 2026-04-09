Jaguars GM On Dexter Lawrence Trade: ‘That’s Not Something We’ve Gone Into’

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence requested a trade after not showing up for the start of the team’s offseason program, as he’s seeking a revision to his contract that better reflects the market rate for a player of his caliber.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone was asked about Lawrence’s request and quickly shut down any interest they might have at the moment.

“That’s not something we’ve gone into,” Gladstone said, via Paul Bretl of the Jags Wire.

Jacksonville only has $5.9 million in cap space before signing a draft class, and they have already invested a good amount of cap space on the defensive front. Most recently, they signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year, $110 million extension.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Lawrence as the news becomes available.