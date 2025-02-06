Jaguars Hiring Former Bears OC Shane Waldron

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Jaguars are planning to hire former Bears OC Shane Waldron to their staff.

Fowler adds Waldron will likely serve in a pass-game coordinator role under new HC Liam Coen and OC Grant Udinski.

Waldron, 45, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021. After three years in the role, he joined the Bears as offensive coordinator for the 2024 season but was fired mid-year.

In 2024, the Bears offense ranks No. 30 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 24 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.