Jaguars Host DT Daniel Ross For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Jaguars hosted free-agent DT Daniel Ross for a visit on Thursday.

Ross, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Northeast Mississippi Community College back in 2017. Houston elected to cut him loose coming out of the preseason before later re-signing him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Ross had brief stints with the Lions and Chiefs before the Cowboys added him to their active roster. He returned to Dallas on a one-year exclusive rights deal for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Ross to a contract in March of last year but cut him loose back in December. The Jaguars claimed him off waivers but declined to tender him a contract this offseason.

In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Raiders and two for the Jaguars, recording eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.